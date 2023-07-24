Money being raised to boost purse and for Ellisville man’s favorite charity
On April 27, 2023, longtime bracket racer Jay “The Stick” McCreery passed away from cardiac arrest shortly after finishing preparations to race that weekend at Gulfport Dragway for the BTE King of the Coast series.
After moving to Mobile, Ala., in 1999, McCreery often raced at the Gulfport and Mobile tracks. Jay moved to Ellisville 10 years ago, when he married his wife Teresa McCreery, who also enjoyed and supported his love for bracket racing.
To honor Jay McCreery’s memory as an Army veteran and his bracket racing hobby that he shared with his son Alex since he was 2 years old, additional prize money is being raised to celebrate on what would’ve been his 60th birthday on Saturday, July 29.
The McCreerys are hoping to raise funds to not only celebrate his life, especially as the driver of a Racecar Red 1969 Fastback Mustang, but to also support his fellow bracket racers. Half of the donations will be awarded to the winner’s purse and half to McCreery’s favorite charity, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
“I’m asking for donations to honor the memory of my dad Jay McCreery,” his son Alex said. “He was a local bracket racer and had such a love and passion for drag racing. I’m hoping to raise $6,000 to add to the purse for the WDRA points race at Gulfport Dragway on July 29, which would have been my dad’s 60th birthday. This money will support the local, grassroots drag racing that my dad loved so much.
“Hopefully, by adding to the winnings, maybe more racers will be inspired to come out and race. To be clear, all donations will go toward the winner’s purse and Jay’s favorite charity Tunnel to Towers. No money will go to the McCreery family or the racetrack.”
Gulfport Dragway will announce the names of contributors during the weekend event in addition to displaying a “Thank You Banner” at the track. Donations in $1 increments can be made through the link: https://form.jotform.com/231977776017165.
Donations can also be mailed to: Race Promotions Group, ATTENTION: Jay McCreery Memorial Race, 1813 Roberts Ave, Gulfport MS 39501. The deadline to contribute to the additional prize winnings for this Memorial Race Fundraiser is July 27. Tax-deductible receipts are available upon request.
