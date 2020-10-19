Narcotics agents from the Laurel Police Department arrested an accused methamphetamine dealer from the Gulf Coast with a large amount of the drug last week, Chief Tommy Cox reported.
Roger Cunningham, 39, of Gulfport was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute during an operation on Chantilly Street. Officers seized a quarter-pound of meth, Cox said.
Cunningham’s bond was set at $5,000 during his initial appearance before Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court.
“This is a nice lick,” Cox said. “That’s a good bit of meth that’s off the streets thanks to the dedication of our guys. This is what they’re doing every day, and we hope it makes a difference.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
