Dollar Generals robbed, suspects at large
•
An unidentified man suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a residence in the Glade Community that he may have been trying to break into on Wednesday morning, sources with knowledge of the incident said.
Volunteer first-responders were called to a residence on Highway 15 South near Morning Dew Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a man suffering from a gunshot to the head.
Sources who were on the scene said that the victim suffered a “grazing wound” to the head and was transported for medical treatment with what were described as a “non-life-threatening injury.”
The man who was shot was reportedly trying to break into the house and a 19-year-old resident fired at him. There were no reports of an arrest, so it will likely be a case of self-defense. No other details were available.
In another matter in the county, there are reports that Dollar General stores in the Hebron Community and Shady Grove Community were robbed in the last week or so.
On Friday at about 9 p.m., two men — one in a clown mask and white clothes and a man in dark clothes with a sawed-off shotgun — entered the store. The gunman took the purse of a customer and the money from the cash register, said a source with knowledge of the crime.
On Sunday night, the store in Shady Grove was reportedly robbed, but no other information was available.
There have been a at least two other Dollar Generals robbed this year in Jones County in which no suspects have been arrested.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department no longer operates a Facebook page to put out information to the public and to help gather information on finding suspects. Facebook pages are free.
Sheriff-elect Joe Berlin will take office on Jan. 6.
— Jack Hammett contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.