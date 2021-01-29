Investigation: Sibling, 4, pulled trigger in accidental shooting
By Mark Thornton
A 2-year-old girl was killed by a single gunshot wound, and the preliminary investigation shows that another toddler pulled the trigger accidentally.
The fatal shooting occurred in a vehicle at a residence on New Hope Road, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The children were in the back seat of the vehicle while the mother went back inside for something. The 4-year-old boy who got the semiautomatic handgun from a compartment in the vehicle is able to get out of his carseat unassisted, Carter said.
“It’s just a very sad situation,” Carter said. “You turn your head for a split-second and life can change forever. You have to be cautious with your firearms. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
The unidentified toddler was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Ernie Hollingsworth at the residence in the 400 block of New Hope Road, just outside of Ellisville. Two adults and the other toddler were at the only ones at the residence at the time of the shooting, which was reported around 9 a.m. Friday.
Investigators from the Hattiesburg Police Department assisted the JCSD with the case, Carter said. The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in recent months to assist each other when needed.
“They have some equipment we don’t have … and it’s always good to have some extra eyes,” Carter said.
Evidence was being sent to the state crime lab for processing.
“We’re doing everything we’d do in any shooting-death investigation,” Carter said, “but the preliminary investigation shows that it was an accidental shooting by the other child.”
