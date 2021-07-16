Starting Aug.1, a private company from the Gulf Coast will be handling public works in Laurel.
H2O Innovation Operation & Maintenance, LLC had the winning bid of $2,096,096 for a one-year contract to handle maintenance and operations of city streets, drainage and the equipment shop at the public works facility. The Laurel City Council unanimously accepted the bid at its most recent meeting.
The company’s bid was almost $183,000 lower than that of Infrastructure Solutions, and as a bonus, H2O offered to pave part of the parking lot and install fencing at the public works facility for free, said Kris Reimann, a former city engineer at Gulfport whose company Engineering Xcellence is helping with the transition from public to private.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to get going (by Aug. 1),” Reimann said, but the company is up to the challenge, H2O leaders Brian Nelson and Bobby Knesal told the council.
“We expect to be a big part of the community,” Nelson said, and Knesal added, “We have great relationships with our clients. We appreciate the opportunity.”
The company was founded in Gulfport in 2006 and manages more than 100 contracts for public works, fleet maintenance and utility operations across North America. The primary Operations & Maintenance office is still in Gulfport, but there are regional offices in five other states. It is the only company in the state that’s a certified public works management company.
“We are large enough to bring the technical program management and financial resources necessary for success to Laurel, and we are experienced enough to have a track record of performance excellence,” Knesal wrote in a letter to Mayor Johnny Magee. “H2O Innovation is also nimble and small enough to quickly respond to changing project needs and to ensure your city will always receive attention at the highest levels. The hallmark of our company is client service excellence facilitated by frequent open and honest communication. Your project deserves, and will receive, our absolute best.”
A committee selected by Magee evaluated the three companies that submitted bids and H2O Innovations had the lowest bid and the highest grade, scoring 491 points out of a possible 500 on their grading scale. Infrastructure Systems scored 371.
“We’re thrilled with the response and the customer service we’re going to get,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “This was the result of great leadership on behalf of the mayor.”
The company will be entitled to use all vehicles and equipment presently owned by the city, according to the lengthy, detailed contract that covers the specific duties and personnel matters — including provisions that allow long-time employees to continue their state retirement.
“There will be a yearly satisfaction survey,” Reimann told the council, and the company will establish benchmark standards for all work and maintenance that haven’t been in place now.
The council voted unanimously in April to go private.
The department has been short-staffed for months, Magee said at the time.
Privatization could save the city some headaches, too.
“Right now, we’re about six months behind on some projects because of a lack of public works employees,” Magee said. The department has about 20 workers now but should have 35 or so.
The city privatized water services years ago with Suez and hired WastePro to start handling garbage-collection service this year.
Crews from other departments have been working to help fill the gaps — and potholes and other problems — for public works. That has delayed routine work and projects that are in the works.
Magee and Carmichael said that the staffing shortages were a direct result of unemployment payments being higher than wages, in some cases, so people weren’t working.
“The city has done all it can to keep city services going,” Carmichael said.
