A Heidelberg man previously wanted after crashing a vehicle with a woman and child inside during a pursuit has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges.
Antonio Barnett, 29, entered the guilty plea before Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court, admitting to having a firearm in the car and leading Jones County deputies on a chase along 16th Avenue in May. He’ll serve 10 years in jail, with seven years suspended under MDOC post-release supervision.
Jones County Sheriff' Deputy James Smith tried to pull Barnett over when he saw the silver GMC pickup weaving and missing a tail light. The truck sped off south toward the interstate exit after Smith turned on his lights. District Attorney Tony Buckley said the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before deputies stopped it near Tucker’s Crossing in Ellisville.
A search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm handgun. Buckley said Barnett admitted he knew there was a firearm in the floorboard, which was unlawful because of his felon status.
Buckley said the state had enough evidence to convict Barnett had his case gone to trial.
Barnett also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine after fleeing an investigator from the parking lot of a car dealership in Laurel in 2019. After Barnett eventually stopped, a search yielded a black backpack containing meth. A bag of several MDMA (ecstacy)pills were found in his pants pocket as well.
Buckley said that the fleeing charge for a habitual offender would have been up to five years in prison and the firearm charge would have been up to 10 years. The two possession counts would have been up to three years each. Had he been found guilty by a jury, Barnett could have been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.
Williamson asked the defendant, “Why shouldn’t I go along with a jury and see if they find you guilty of all this?”
“I know I can do better, for my kids and my family,” Barnett told the judge. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I would like a chance.”
When asked what he wanted his three children to think of him when they get older, Barnett said, “That their daddy is a good man.”
Incredulous, Williamson told Barnett he should start living his life to reflect that.
“Every time you’re buying (meth), selling it, using it, whatever, you’re spreading it,” he said. “You’re increasing the chances your two daughters and your son will become methamphetamine addicts. If you ever come back to this court on another drug charge, I’m not going to take a plea. It’ll go to trial. If the jury finds you guilty, I’ll give the maximum sentence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.