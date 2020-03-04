Early-morning storm rips through Jones County; damage reported
Many Jones County residents woke up Wednesday morning at about 5:30 whether they wanted to or not.
An unexpected storm of lightning and golf ball-sized hail swept the area from Collins to Laurel and onward. Residents have reported damage to houses and vehicles, including shattered windows, leaking ceilings and damaged siding. At least three businesses were affected, including a car lot that had sustained tornado damage in December, said Rodney Parker, deputy director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
Numbers are not concrete as residents and businesses are still reporting to insurance providers and emergency services.
“It was a wide area that was affected,” Parker said. “We’re letting the reports come in to see where the heaviest concentration of damage is. Not everyone is going to report, and with such a broad area, it would be a stab in the dark to guess this early.”
Chris Stockman of Farm Bureau in Laurel said that if residents experienced damage from the storm, they should do what they can to mitigate damage “immediately.”
“Go ahead and file a claim, but protect your property if possible,” he said. “If you have a leaky roof, go ahead and get a tarp on it. With the volume of claims out there getting contracts for repairs, your repairs may take a while.”
Stockman noted there are “several hundred” homes in Jones County with damage.
“And with windows busted out of cars, get to a body shop,” he said. “You don’t want to be out two weeks without a vehicle. Go ahead and get estimates so you have less down time.”
Facebook users gave their personal reports all over from all over the community. Myrick got some smaller marble- or pebble-sized hail, and Pleasant Ridge, west of Laurel, was reportedly hammered with larger pieces. Calhoun may have received the worst pummeling, as hail “between the size of a golf ball and a baseball” was found there, Parker said.
Carol Walters wrote online, “It was scary! Still patches of hail in my yard after all this time. Sirens right next door to me at Glade Community Center NEVER went off!”
Parker is encouraging those affected to report their damage to the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
“It’s to help us gather information,” he said, “so that the National Weather Service can get a good idea of the extent of the damage. It helps us record the event. Any kind of data the National Weather Service can acquire will improve its ability to forecast earlier and more precisely in the future. That’s in the interest of everybody.”
