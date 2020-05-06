OK company was best deal, city officials say
Local body shops would've cost $100K more and taken longer, safety officer says
The mayor and safety officer are unfairly taking a beating for their handling of getting repairs to hail-damaged city vehicles, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department and other city officials are saying.
He said the company that was used, Oklahoma City-based Hail Star Paintless Dent Repair, was significantly cheaper and faster than the estimates of local auto body shops.
For two brand-new LPD vehicles that were seriously damaged in the March 4 hailstorm, the cost was going to be $5,000 more each, Cox said. And because of the volume of vehicles that were damaged across the county, repairs were going to take more than a month, Cox said. Hail Star PDR, set up near the intersection of Highways 84 and 15, guaranteed to have vehicles repaired within two weeks.
“Everybody would rather use local,” Cox said, “but a lot of them were overrun and it was going to take too much time. We needed our vehicles back in a timely manner.
“If we spent an extra $5,000 per vehicle, people would say we didn’t spend the taxpayers’ money right. We have to balance shopping local with what we can afford.”
Harold Russell, who is head of the city Inspection Department, responded on Facebook that his department’s vehicles were taken to a local shop in the county, but it couldn’t compete with the out-of-town professionals.
“You have to embrace that the City got the work done at the most competitive price,” Russell wrote, noting that all of the out-of-state companies “bought privilege license(s) just like the local folks.”
Russell also wrote that a man whose business is in the county was “raising sand that he didn’t get a chance at the business but the vehicles were taken to local businesses first.”
Thomas Rogers, owner of Roy Rogers Body Shop, just outside the city limits, said his company was not contacted by city officials. He said he checked with 10 local shops and only three had looked at or written estimates on any city vehicles. None repaired any city vehicles, he said. Most major insurance companies were not accepting body-shop estimates because they were writing their own damage reports and telling shops to use those to start repairs, he said. (Read more from Rogers in Saturday’s Leader-Call.)
“I was told that the person who brought the city vehicles for estimates refused to disclose the insurance damage report,” Rogers said.
Mayor Johnny Magee was contacted after the Leader-Call got complaints about local companies not getting a chance to bid on the work. In a story that was published last Thursday, he responded that he was out of office at the time of the storm after having back surgery. City Safety Officer Sandra Hadley hired the company, saying it could save the city thousands of dollars and he OK’d it, he said, admitting that he didn’t recall the conversation because he was on physician-administered pain drugs at the time. Magee said he had no reason to doubt Hadley’s recollection of events.
Hadley sent city vehicles to two local companies first and their quotes ranged from $2,000 to $5,000 more than the insurance company issued. With 31 vehicles damaged in the hailstorm, that would have been “almost or over $100,000 that the city would’ve had to come up with in order to use the locals,” she wrote in a Facebook message.
That’s when she decided to check into a couple of the half-dozen or so out-of-town companies that had come to her office wanting the job. Hail Star PDR “accepted what the insurance company gave and the city didn’t have to pay not one dime,” Hadley wrote.
She also pointed out that the local companies were going to take “a few months … to complete the job” and the company she chose took two weeks.
“I got the work done at a more competitive price, tax dollars stayed in the city, and the work was OUTSTANDING,” she concluded.
Russell agreed, writing that he went over his city vehicle “with a fine tooth comb and it appeared to have never been hit with a single hail strike. The inside was detailed to look showroom floor new. I was impressed with the quality of work.”
Leslie Hicks, who is with Hail Stars PDR, said she was impressed with Hadley and the time and care she put into “making sure she made the correct choice” for the city.
“I thought it was unfair for the Mayor and this article to throw her under the bus when she worried so long about making sure the City vehicles and the City was taken care of,” Hicks wrote. “We were chosen because of our ability to do the repairs correctly, quickly, and to not cost the City any extra money.”
Hicks also noted that her out-of-town company is using a local detail shop, a local glass company and local auto dealerships to buy parts while spending money for housing and food while they’re working here.
“We hired local companies and local people, keeping money in the city,” Hicks wrote. “We are here to help the community after a catastrophe, because that is what we specialize in.”
Rogers said the 10 or so local shops could’ve “spread out” the repairs and that money would have gone to the 100-plus owners, employees and their families who live and shop in Laurel and Jones County. He also asked what the city will do if issues arise with the repairs, such as cracked paint, dents that were overlooked or rust that may appear where holes were drilled.
“Who will the city go to for these possible problems?” he asked. “The out-of-state vendors will be gone with our taxpayer money.”
