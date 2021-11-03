Three teens held a Laurel native and anchor for WAPT TV news station in Jackson and her family at gunpoint Halloween night just after the family had finished trick-or-treating in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson.
Megan West, her husband and two children were not injured in the incident, but while her personal items were stolen, she and her family walked away with their lives. West graduated from Laurel High School and has worked at WAPT since 2006 after transferring from Hearst Television’s Washington, D.C., Bureau. She co-hosts the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.
“My phone was smashed, and I’m just now beginning to get my life together,” West said. “We are grateful to be physically OK. My children are surrounded by love from their school community and our friends. I am hopeful this can be used for something good.”
While West and her husband were putting
their two children in their car, three teens held them at gunpoint and demanded their money, wallets, phones and keys near the Belhaven community on St. Ann Street around 7:15 p.m Sunday, WAPT reported.
After handing over everything, the family sought safety at a nearby friend’s home, and no one was injured in the incident, WAPT reported.
West said in a WAPT interview that she was sad her children had to see this, and as her life flashed before her eyes, she thought three things.
“‘Don’t do this,’” West said in a WAPT interview. “‘Don’t throw — to them — your life away and my life away and these childrens’ lives away for an old car. It’s not worth it.’”
The Jackson Police Department has reported more than 83 carjackings this year — down from 103 last year around this time, WAPT reported.
“I’m grateful my family is physically ok, and deeply grateful for the love and support we are receiving — so much it from my dear friends in Jones County,” West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.