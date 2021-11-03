Two drivers received minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 South near Triangle Drive on Friday, and one driver received serious injuries in a wreck on Halloween night on Highway 84 West.
A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 22-year-old Michaela Knight of Laurel was traveling south on Highway 15 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Triangle Drive and collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 47-year-old David Horn, of Semmes, Ala., that was traveling north. The Nissan then collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 55-year-old Samantha Thomas of Ovett that was stopped on Triangle Drive.
Horn and Knight received minor injuries as a result of the crash. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Glade Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
In another wreck around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old Collins woman received serious injuries when she slammed into a culvert off Highway 84 near Hebron-Centerville Road. The Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments, along with the JCSD and MHP responded to the scene of a car flipped on its side after running off the road, colliding with a culvert and skidding on its side in the front yard of a residence.
Tonoya Brooks, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, was traveling east on Highway 84 when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a culvert. A bystander attempted to break the windshield to help Brooks out of the overturned vehicle before emergency personnel arrived. Brooks sustained injuries to one of her legs from the crash but was responsive to emergency personnel at the scene.
Brooks was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
