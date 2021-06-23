Burglary suspect behind bars after trying to get burger
An Ellisville man who was trying to get some fast food left real fast, leading law enforcement on a chase, and now he’ll be getting some not-so-happy meals in jail.
Jeffrey Smith, 41, was wanted on a bench warrant from Jones County Circuit Court when he was spotted by local law enforcement at McDonald’s on Monday afternoon. When a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to apprehend him, he fled in a red minivan, according to reports.
Units from the JCSD and Laurel Police Department chased him from the eatery at Mason Street and Leontyne Price Boulevard up past Laurel High and through town before they trapped him up on 24th Street, between 1st and 2nd avenues.
The suspect reached high speeds going through residential areas, but there were no injuries to any residents or law enforcement personnel or damage reported as a result of the pursuit. Smith was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“Great job by LPD officers and JCSD deputies in affecting the arrest of Jeffrey Smith, who fled a traffic stop attempt,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “In addition to his previous charges, he now faces a felony fleeing from law enforcement charge.”
Smith was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to keep in touch with his attorney in relation to charges for burglary of a dwelling and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
