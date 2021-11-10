A Calhoun man who has been involved in at least three high-profile domestic disturbances in less than a year was arrested on similar charges again Monday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a foot chase.
Matthew Hardin, 41, was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in the 5000 block of Highway 84 West then fleeing on foot, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Several JCSD units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies tracked the suspect through the woods and eventually took him into custody.
Hardin was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center charged with domestic violence-simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to comply. It was also discovered that he had three outstanding warrants, the JCSD reported.
“Great job by our deputies, investigators and narcotics agents in responding and quickly taking Matthew Hardin into custody,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Unfortunately, this is not our first time dealing with this subject, and he is known to run from law enforcement. We quickly put his running today to an end.”
