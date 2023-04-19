Dispensary

Ferrcannabis Dispensary on Highway 98 in Hattiesburg

 

Ferrcannabis Dispensary, Mississippi’s newest medical cannabis dispensary, is set to open its doors in Hattiesburg with its grand opening today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. at its flagship location at 6152 Highway 98 West, Suite 20, just west of Walmart.

“Out of all the dispensaries I’ve seen and operated, Ferrcannabis is by far the most unique space for patients to benefit from education and quality medicine sourced from both in-house brand Stok’d Genetics and other Mississippi cultivators,” said Ben Prater, dispensary manager.

