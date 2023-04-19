Ferrcannabis Dispensary, Mississippi’s newest medical cannabis dispensary, is set to open its doors in Hattiesburg with its grand opening today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. at its flagship location at 6152 Highway 98 West, Suite 20, just west of Walmart.
“Out of all the dispensaries I’ve seen and operated, Ferrcannabis is by far the most unique space for patients to benefit from education and quality medicine sourced from both in-house brand Stok’d Genetics and other Mississippi cultivators,” said Ben Prater, dispensary manager.
Prater, a Mississippi native, brings years of experience from working with notable dispensaries in Colorado to ensure that budtenders and patients alike are educated on proper use and that the best product is chosen according to patients’ needs.
Ferrcannabis sources its art pieces and fixtures in-house, ensuring that the dispensary’s ambiance reflects its commitment to warmth, quality and uniqueness.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Hattiesburg and bringing our unique approach to retail cannabis to Mississippi patients,” said Cory Ferraez, CEO of Ferrcannabis. “We believe that every patient deserves access to exceptional products, education, and a heightened dispensary experience, and we’re excited to make that a reality. Mississippi is my home, and I’m thrilled to be able to give back by providing a holistic alternative to all Mississippians.”
