A Hattiesburg man had anything but a feeling of ecstasy after a traffic stop on Interstate 59 late Tuesday afternoon.
Nathan Wright, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Sgt. Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department discovered 12 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) in his vehicle, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Wright was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Coast man caught with meth in Myrick
A Gulf Coast man was arrested after being caught with methamphetamine during a safety checkpoint, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Justin Obriant, 44, of Saucier had about 4.8 grams of meth that deputies discovered during a checkpoint at Masonite Lake Road and Old Highway 84
in the Myrick Community around 1 a.m. Monday. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and released on bond that afternoon.
