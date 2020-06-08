Truckers talk to supervisors about proposed permit requirement
Some heavy hitters from the heavy-hauling industry unloaded their thoughts about the supervisors’ proposed permit system for 40,000-plus-pound vehicles that travel on Jones County roads.
But it was the comment of another county official that drew applause from the crowd of about 40 people in the Magnolia Center on Thursday morning.
“Be rough on your landowners and your truckers, and you’ll be a one-term supervisor,” said Sandy Stephens, a three-term supervisor in Jasper County.
Three of his Jones County counterparts just took office on the five-man board this year. He advised them that if loggers cause some damage, supervisors should “just fix the roads and go on.” Creating barriers in their business hurts the landowners as well as the companies and truckers, he said.
A dozen or so other people — ranging from small independent truckers to the presidents of state trucking associations — also voiced their concerns.
That’s what the meeting was for, board President Johnny Burnett emphasized. The meeting was organized to get their input about a proposal to require all vehicles over 40,000 pounds to get permits at the courthouse or via email and for the operators to notify the supervisors in those beats of their intended route. Permits would be good for one year
“We want to work with everyone here,” Burnett said. “We don’t want to be the enemy. We’re going to evaluate everything that’s been said before we make any decisions. We’re not going to hurt any industry. We want to work together.”
David Livingston, president of the Mississippi Loggers Association, said most counties have no-cost permits and the haulers stay on their routes. There are “very few issues,” he said.
“Address the bad actors … not the whole industry. Don’t put the burden on those who are trying to do things right,” he said.
Livingston said his organization would work with supervisors to address individuals or companies that cause problems. Tougher requirements for everybody based on the actions of a few will only hurt the state’s top industries, he said.
“Counties with stricter policies don’t have a timber industry,” Livingston said. “If timber and poultry and oil are gone, Jones County shrivels up and dies.”
Mark Leggett, president of the Mississippi Poultry Association, noted that Jones County has 158 poultry farms, fourth-most in the state, and each farm generates about 200 trips by haulers per year.
“This sounds like a lot of unnecessary paperwork,” he said of the proposed permit system. “You know where we are, running the same routes all the time.”
Russell Walters, whose Jones County-based trucking company does work in the poultry and oilfield industries, said he was concerned about rising insurance costs if the board begins suing trucking companies for damage to county roads based on video or photographic evidence.
“Insurance costs are already going up every year, and it’s a problem,” Walters said.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson reiterated that the meeting was just for gathering information, and that no requirements had been implemented. He and Supervisor Larry Dykes just noted that county roads are getting torn up and they need to know which trucking companies are working in their beats so they can know who’s responsible.
“We’re not here to hurt anybody trying to make a living,” Dykes said.
But speakers from the trucking industry warned that the over-regulating could prevent some industries from locating in Jones County.
Tedrick Ratcliff Jr., president of the Mississippi Forestry Commission, told the board that there are 3,000 timberland owners and 1,000 people employed by the timber industry in Jones County.
“We’ve had some trying times in recent weeks,” he said, referring to tornadoes that wiped out some people’s income and retirement “in the blink of an eye.”
Chuck Bell of Peco Foods in Bay Springs said the timeliness of the permits is the biggest concern for him because routes can change “minute to minute.” He noted that truckers had to find alternate routes to their regular stops after tornadoes struck the area in April. If problems arise, “we’re easy to find and deal with,” he said.
Representatives from Dunn Roadbuilders, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms also expressed concerns about the permit system, noting that they are based here and are mindful of leaving “a light footprint.” They also noted that they pay tens of thousands of dollars for tags, and that money is presumably used to pay for road repairs.
Rep. Donnie Scoggin was also in the audience, and supervisors commended him for working to get money for infrastructure improvements in Jones County. It was noted that the lottery and BP oil-spill money were supposed to be used for road and bridge repairs.
Dave Moran, whose business consists of one dump truck, said, “If I have to spend all day getting permits, I’m going to lose my one dump truck.”
Alisa White of Whitestone Transportation in Moselle said her biggest concern with the board’s proposal is the possibility of putting each company’s certificate of insurance on file to cover the cost of road damage.
“We’re already the most over-regulated business in the country, and we have very high insurance,” she said. “A lot of truckers live and pay taxes here. Just think about that.”
Hal Miller, president of the Mississippi Truckers Association, said he has “concerns about the unknown” when it comes to what the board is proposing, but his members want to work with the county.
“We’re on the same team,” he said. “Without good roads, we’re all in big trouble.”
