It will be a holiday-themed weekend in The City Beautiful with events that kick off tonight (Thursday) with the Laurel Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Pinehurst Park across from City Hall.
The event is sponsored by BancorpSouth, the City of Laurel and Laurel Main Street.
Friday
Sertoma Club of Laurel
annual Christmas Parade, 7 p.m.
The annual Sertoma Club of Laurel's Christmas parade will now take its usual downtown route on Friday night instead of Saturday morning. The last time the event was scheduled at night was the 1990s, and people have asked for it again since. Steve Thrash of the Sertoma Club of Laurel said that float riders and attendees will be encouraged to socially distance themselves and wear masks.
This year’s theme is “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an obvious nod to the overwhelming COVID-19 pandemic. It’s appropriate in the wake of several event cancellations in the area. The grand marshal this year will be all of our local medical workers, including EMTs.
Saturday
Landrum’s Christmas Candelight Tour
Santa won’t be showing up for this old-fashioned celebration due to COVID, of course, but Christmas lights will turn on at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with the village open at 9 a.m. Attendees can enjoy the tour, holiday music, food from the Smokehouse, wagon rides, hot chocolate and an assortment of other attractions.
Drive-through Winter Wonderland
Ellisville officials are welcoming motorists and passengers to take a drive through downtown between 5-7 p.m. to see Santa Claus and the
Ellisville Christmas Tree at Community Bank Park at 202 W. Jessamine St.
A fireworks show is scheduled for 7 and officials are asking attendees to remain in their vehicles during the show.
