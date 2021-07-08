A 27-year-old Calhoun community woman was last seen or heard from by friends and family July 3.
Megan Collins was reported missing Wednesday from concerned family members. She was last known to drive a blue 2015-2016 Ford Explorer.
Collins is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Collins should contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
This story may be updated.
