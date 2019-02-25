Man in Thursday story arrested third time in first week of release
A career criminal who was on the front page of Thursday’s edition for being arrested twice in a matter of hours each time after being released from jail … well, he was behind bars again.
Curtis “Bo” Breland, 51, was back in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday for trespassing and contempt of court. He was arrested by Laurel police and booked into the jail at 6:10 p.m., according to jail records.
That’s about the time the Leader-Call was coming off the press, with a story at the top of A1 about Breland being arrested again nine hours after he was released from the jail last Wednesday, and again over the weekend after he was arrested over the weekend.
Breland charged with burglary and impersonating an officer in December 2017 after taking a chainsaw and other items that belonged to an 86-year-old woman. He had reportedly offered to cut and remove a pine tree that had fallen in her driveway, but instead, he took the saw and other items and loaded them in his pickup, which had blue lights installed, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Breland was released on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., with the understanding that he return the chainsaw, said District Attorney Tony Buckley. Breland made it as a free man for about nine hours. He was arrested and booked back into the Jones County Adult Detention Center by 11:24 that night, charged with public drunkenness.
Breland was released again on Friday, and was arrested again over the weekend for disturbance of family, according to jail records. Breland was released on Monday.
The chainsaw was not returned, Buckley said.
