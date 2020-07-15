Wayne County man with history of running being sought by WCSD
A Wayne County man who is accused of trying to run over a law enforcement official is being sought by authorities.
Jevonnte Darvon Taylor slammed into Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo’s vehicle in the parking lot of a business, and narrowly missed hitting Mozingo, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
“He tried to run over my chief deputy, but he jumped out of the way,” Ashley said.
Taylor struck two other vehicles as he drove away from the parking lot, through town to Turner Street then abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot into woods, Ashley said.
“Luckily, there were no injuries,” he said.
Mozingo and two other officers were trying to take Taylor into custody on a bench warrant from Wayne County Circuit Court, Ashley said. They weren’t surprised when he tried to flee.
“I told them to be careful when they went to get him,” Ashley said.
That’s because Taylor ran from Ashley and led him on a high-speed pursuit shortly after he was first elected sheriff.
“He almost hit some kids” before wrecking on Landfill Road and fleeing on foot, Ashley recalled, “and then I broke my ankle chasing him.”
Ashley wasn’t sure what the original crime was that the judge issued the bench warrant for but, “This ups the game,” he said.
Taylor will now be charged with aggravated assault on an officer and felony fleeing. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Ashley said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323.
