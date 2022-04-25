A head-on collision between a Chevrolet pickup and Ford Mustang sent five people to the hospital just before 8 p.m. on Friday.
Jason C. Bordelon, 41, of Ellisville was driving the 1996 Chevy and had two unidentified juveniles in the truck with him, and Jimmy D. Willis, 37, of Mize was driving the Mustang with Rachelle Tucker, 37, of Moselle in the passenger’s seat when the vehicles collided at 136 Ovett-Moselle Road, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Volunteers from Moselle, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy responded along with EMServ Ambulance. All five occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospitals for medical care with injuries ranging from “mild” to “moderate,” according to reports. Both vehicles sustained major damage. The road was blocked for about an hour so that crews could get the area cleared and safe for travel.
