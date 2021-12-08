An Indiana man was killed and a longtime Heidelberg coach and his passenger suffered only minor injuries in a head-on collision on Interstate 59 on Monday night.
William Tabor, 36, of Solsberry, Ind., was going north in a southbound lane of the interstate at approximately 10 p.m. when the 2005 Chrysler 300 he was driving collided with a pickup near the 100- mile marker, Sgt. Chase Elkins of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene.
Billy Wright, 38, was traveling south in a 2020 Nissan Titan when it was struck by the sedan Tabor was driving. Wright and a passenger had what were described as minor injuries after the catastrophic collision that sent his pickup down an embankment near Hawks Road, which runs parallel to the interstate between the two Sandersville exits.
“We had our seatbelts on and we weren’t driving fast,” said Wright, who coached basketball at Heidelberg High for 13 years before retiring this year. “We never saw the car. We didn’t know what hit us.”
The airbags in the pickup were “like a shield” that protected him and his passenger, he said.
Volunteers from Sandersville, Sharon, Rustin, M & M and Powers responded to the crash to provide emergency medical care and traffic control. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office also responded along with EMServ Ambulance, which transported one of the pickup’s occupants to the hospital. Firefighters had to extricate the deceased victim from the Chrysler.
“The ambulance responded fast,” Wright said. “Thanks to all that acted expeditiously.”
The southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down while the wreckage was investigated before being cleared. Traffic was backed up for almost a mile approaching the scene and motorists were diverted at Exit 104 to help ease congestion near the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
