An 18-wheeler rolled over when its load of scrap metal shifted as driver Micheal David Minchew of Meridian turned from Highway 11 to Eastview Drive on Tuesday morning. Minchew, driving for Southern Scrap Metal, suffered a scrape to his ear and was treated on the scene by medics from EMServ Ambulance and first-responders from Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded and worked the crash with volunteers. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.