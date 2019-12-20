Volunteers from Jones County and Covington County responded to a fire at a home in the Hebron Community on Wednesday night.
Michael "Mike Mike" Owens was the only person in the home in the 400 block of Highway 529, when the fire started just after 8:30. He had been asleep on the couch when he awakened to smoke filling the home, he said. Owens had just put more wood in the fireplace before dozing off, he added. He was able to escape the split-level home and call 911.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke engulfing the outside of the home and flames coming from the windows facing the street. The home sustained major damage and roof collapse.
Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, Soso, and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and were assisted by Hot Coffee volunteer fire department.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded and will be investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/ Jones County Fire Council
