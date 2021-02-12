From staff reports
A Hebron woman was watching “The Price is Right” when something went wrong.
Jeanette Ellzey heard a loud “boom,” and when she was able to compose herself, she went to investigate. That’s when she saw flames between her dishwasher and stove, she told firefighters. She tried to put out the fire with blankets, but that didn’t work, so she made the decision to get out of the house as it filled with heavy smoke and call 911.
Volunteer firefighters who were first on the scene at the 33 Fred Ellzey Road home reported that the wood-frame house was engulfed in flames that had already gone through the roof. They immediately began a defensive attack but the home sustained major damage.
Volunteers from Hebron, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Soso responded along with EMServ Ambulance. No injuries were reported.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner of the
Jones County Fire Council contributed
