A Heidelberg man is in jail after being accused of punching his girlfriend and their newborn baby as she tried to protect the infant, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
James Evans, 21, was charged with two counts of domestic violence after deputies responded to a report of a baby and mother being assaulted with a hammer at a residence on Cooley Road, which is off Magnolia Road in the Mount Olive Community.
When law enforcement arrived, the man was gone but the mother and baby were on scene.
“(Evans) was punching the mom while she was holding and trying to protect the baby, and he hit the child, too,” Investigator Priscilla Pitts said.
The mother had two visible marks on her head, Sims said, and the baby appeared to be OK. Both were treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center. The baby was only 8 days old, Pitts said.
Evans was taken into custody by Sandersville police on Highway 11 shortly after the assault was reported. He faces more misdemeanor charges with that department, including possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, improper equipment and driving with a suspended license.
The incident was called in as an assault on a mother and baby with a hammer. But the mother had picked up a hammer for protection and Evans snatched it away from her, but he didn’t hit her or his baby with it, Pitts said.
Evans was scheduled to appear in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, where Pitts was going to ask the judge for a no-contact order to keep Evans away from his girlfriend and baby for at least 30 days.
“We’re just grateful neither one was hurt any worse than they were,” Pitts said.
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.
