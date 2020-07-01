A Heidelberg man who is accused of beating an ex-girlfriend with a gun, shooting at her, burning her and dragging her is facing felony charges in Jasper County and Jones County. Jackie Wayne White, 57, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into a dwelling after firing a gun into a residence where Stacey Reid was, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
White shot into the home on County Road 33, just south of Heidelberg, around 2 a.m. last Friday, Johnson said. White was arrested by Jasper County deputies on Monday, and when he posted $75,000 bond, a deputy was there to transport him to Jones County to face similar charges made by the same accuser.
Reid said she was at a residence of White’s on Bogue Homa Lake Road and, just before midnight June 17, she woke up and he had a gun pointed at her head, Investigator Wesley Waites.
“She said he hit her in the head and the mouth with the gun and knocked her out ... and when she came to, (White) told her, ‘You’re dead,’” Waites said, cit- ing the affidavit that Reid signed against White. “She said he dragged her across the ground and burned her with a cigarette.”
Another woman eventually helped her get away, Waites said, and Reid went to Wayne General Hospital the next day. Waites had yet to get medical reports, but she took photographs of her injuries and filed a report against White on June 22.
“She says she was terrified of him,” Waites said.
White made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
