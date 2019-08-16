McDaniel backs longtime foe Tate Reeves in governor’s race
•
Chris McDaniel broke the ice, so to speak, when he said: “This is what hell feels like when it freezes over.”
The three-term state senator stood before local media at Morgan Brothers Millworks and announced that he was backing longtime political nemesis Tate Reeves for governor in the Republican primary runoff against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller.
“No one has more reason to be displeased with Tate Reeves than I do,” McDaniel said. “But this is not about personalities, it’s about policies.”
But the two have joined forces now because of “conservative principles,” McDaniel said.
“Waller is not the right person,” he said. “He supports Obama’s Medicaid expansion and a higher gas tax. We don’t need more taxation and more government.”
McDaniel was also quick to say that he didn’t make any “back-room deals” or get promised anything in exchange for his endorsement. He also acknowledged that he’s been warned that this endorsement could cost him his political career.
“I’m just looking to do the right thing for Mississippi,” he said.
The goal is to continue his fight for conservatism, McDaniel said, and “return to the party of Goldwater, Reagan and Jefferson, with less government interference and more individual freedom.”
If Waller gets the nomination, it would give the top job in the state to a moderate Republican, Reeves said.
“We’re at a crossroads in our state,” Reeves said. “Do we want to be the party of Reagan and Trump or the party of John Kasich and Bill Weld? It’s a choice we have to make.”
Reeves is “the conservative candidate” in the Republican race, McDaniel said.
“I’m willing to put aside our past because I trust that (Reeves) will govern as a conservative,” McDaniel said.
The feud goes back to 2011, when McDaniel supported Reeves’ opponent in the race for lieutenant governor. Then it intensified in 2014, when McDaniel ran for the U.S. Senate seat that had been held by Sen. Thad Cochran for nearly 40 years, drawing the ire of Reeves and other Establishment Republicans.
Because of that, any bills that McDaniel authored were “dead on arrival” in the Reeves-led Senate, McDaniel has said. It’s been reported that only two of 225-plus McDaniel-sponsored bills made it to the floor in the last 7-1/2 years — resolutions to recognize the Laurel state championship football team in 2014 and Miss Hospitality Erin Morgan in 2015.
McDaniel was considering a run for governor against Reeves earlier this year and he also considered running against him for lieutenant governor in 2015.
Reeves said that no one “has a voice that’s louder to conservatives” than McDaniel does, and he said he will continue to work to earn McDaniel’s endorsement. He said the state is in “the best fiscal shape ever” and is “bringing in more revenue than at any time in history after cutting taxes 50 times,” so he wants that to continue under his leadership.
“You can’t be for more Obamacare and raising taxes … to grow the beast,” Reeves said. “You can’t do that and be a conservative.”
McDaniel agreed and said there wasn’t “much difference” between Waller and Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic nominee. Both are for raising taxes, he said.
“I’m happy to have his support,” Reeves said. “This is a big day for the campaign. We both have small kids. That’s what this race is about.”
Reeves chuckled when asked about the feud with McDaniel. He said the two “stay in contact” and “have conversations regularly.”
“We haven’t always agreed,” he said, “but I’ve never questioned his belief in conservative principles. That’s why we stand on the same side today. The future is more important than our past.”
Waller was scheduled to be at Charlie’s Catfish on Friday to answer questions from media and voters.
