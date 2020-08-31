Supply drive to aid Laura victims to start today
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will assist residents of Louisiana and Texas with a food-and-supplies drive in the wake of Hurricane Laura’s destruction last week.
Tentatively from today (Tuesday) to Friday, emergency departments will set up donation centers at different spots in Jones County before hauling the goods to the impacted areas. Lance Chancellor of the JCSD will contact other sheriff’s departments and churches in Louisiana parishes so that the supplies will “go to the people who need them most,” said Powers Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs. Clothes are not being requested; the JCSD is calling for items such as non-perishable food, bottled water, baby supplies, first-aid supplies and more.
Donations can be made at the following locations today (Tuesday) through Friday:
• Jones County Sheriff's Department, 419 Yates Ave. in Laurel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• JCSD training center, 130 N. 12th Ave. in Laurel, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Hines Road in Calhoun, 5-8 p.m.
• Ellisville Fire Department, 1401 North Calhoun St. in Ellisville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Johnson VFD, 2274 Highway 29 S. in Johnson Community, 9 a.m. to noon
• Moselle VFD, 2964 Highway 11 in Moselle, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Ovett Little General, Downtown Ovett, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• B&C Mobile Homes, 1513 Highway 84 E. in Laurel, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Shady Grove VFD, 134 Old Highway 15 N. in Shady Grove, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday
• Sharon VFD, 4169 Sharon Road in Sharon, noon to 5 p.m.
“It’s a blessing,” Burroughs said. “People want to give. If you present a need, they will.”
“I’m asking that the county come together in this time of need in Louisiana, because they’ve suffered the same way we did during Katrina,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “So let’s show out and get some supplies down there.”
Berlin said the drive could be extended into next week if more donations are needed.
Supplies needed
Bottled water and sports drinks
Bottled and canned soft drinks
Non-perishable food items
Baby formula and diapers
N95 face masks or cloth face masks
First-aid supplies
Cleaning supplies including bleach
Flashlights and batteries
Manual can openers
Paper towels, napkins and
toilet paper
Hygiene products
Plastic utensils
Garbage bags
Cans of fix-a-flat
“We want to get at least water and hygiene products to these people as quick as we can,” he said. “We know what it’s like to not have water. … “(We’re asking for) Hygiene products, formula, diapers, what I call necessities, anything that would help one family get back on their feet. We’ll take everything — if I have to get an 18-wheeler and haul it myself, I will.”
Berlin said he and the department will get the supplies to the needy with “whatever it takes,” which could mean reaching out to local trucking companies. So far, Berlin doesn’t know of any other nearby sheriff’s departments running a similar drive.
“I know Jones County— the whole of Jones County — and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is going to step up,” he said. “It’s time. … It’s important to me, because, again, when Katrina came through, we were left with nothing. People from everywhere donated supplies. It’s time for us to pay it back.”
Clothing items are not needed, Chancellor said. Berlin said that’s because “we don’t know who needs what, so we want to focus on non-perishable items.”
“We have a B&C mobile home off 84 East (in Laurel), so we’re in a good spot to take in donations,” Burroughs said. “We have employees there to help unload stuff. Powers is always a leading department to instigate and start these relief drives. We feel like through our efforts, we’ve been able to help out neighboring states.”
Calhoun, Ellisville, Johnson, Moselle, Ovett, Shady Grove and Sharon fire departments are also assisting with donation collection.
