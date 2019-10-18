Leader-Call readers responded to our request to donate canned goods and owner/publisher Jim Cegielski delivered our first load of food to Maj. Crystal Pruitt at The Salvation Army this week. The Leader-Call, at 318 North Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel, will continue to collect canned goods and deliver them to the organization for disbursement to hungry people in the community for the next few weeks. See Cegielski’s column on A5. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
