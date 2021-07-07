Several traffic signs recovered by JCSD
Comedian Bill Engvall has made a career with his routine that tells all sorts of things that people say and do to show their stupidity, and each one ends with his catchphrase, “Here’s your sign.”
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies found several signs Monday night, and each one pointed to the stupidity of the suspect or suspects who removed them.
Most of the signs had been discarded in a ditch in the Shady Grove Community, according to a press release from the JCSD.
“It’s been an ongoing problem,” Supervisor Johnny Burnett said. “We’ve had a rash of them the last few weeks, since the summer break started.”
The signs can’t be sold for the metal because local scrapyards know not to take them, he said, but the vandalism and theft of road signs do cost the taxpayers money to replace them, and the cost can be even higher than that. Taking down a road sign could delay emergency responders and removing a stop sign could lead to a crash, Burnett said.
“Not only is it illegal to remove street signs on roadways, it is dangerous for the traveling public and emergency responders,” Capt. Scott Sims of the JCSD said. “A missing stop sign can lead to a motor vehicle crash, and a missing street sign can delay an ambulance, fire truck or patrol deputy responding to a call for help.”
Burnett and the JCSD asked residents to contact the department if they are aware of the individual or individuals involved in the illegal removal of street signs in Jones County.
“We would appreciate it if the public would help us out with this,” Burnett said. “We need to help them realize what they are doing. This could result in a tragedy, and I don’t think the children doing this would want that.”
If a street sign is missing, residents are advised to call their supervisor so a replacement sign can be installed.
