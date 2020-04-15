Patrick Hadley had the nickname “Sasquatch” because of his size, not because of his elusiveness. He has been seen helping at disaster sites across the Southeast over the last few years.
And that’s just what the Alabama man was doing when he took his last breath on Monday. He had come to Jones County with his United Cajun Navy team to help tornado victims in Jones County.
“Patrick died doing what he loved, helping others, and that truly makes him a hero in our book,” according to a Facebook post by the United Cajun Navy.
Hadley, 27, of Bay Minette leaves behind 3-year-old son Bryson, baby daughter Carla and a fiancé. He left them at a moment’s notice on Sunday night after disaster-response team leader David Lay heard reports of the devastating twister and rounded up his crew.
Hadley, along with Troy Collum, Tyler Haigler and Nick Craven “were all ready to go within an hour … with no exact location in mind,” according to the Facebook post.
Dustin Cooke, owner of Davis & Cooke Custom Cabinetry in Laurel, saw a Facebook post from the group and offered his place as a camping spot for the crew. They bunked in their pickups for the night and got up at 6 a.m. to get to work.
Around 10 a.m., while removing trees off a house in Soso, Hadley stopped and sat down. Within minutes, he collapsed and went unconscious. He had a massive heart attack and died, according to the post. He was pronounced dead at the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center, Coroner Burl Hall said. He is the third storm-related death recorded in Jones County.
“One minute he was fine and goofing off just like he always did and the next he wasn’t,” the post continued. Crew members administered CPR and called 911. “They tried everything but it just wasn’t enough, he was gone … he took his last breath in David’s arms.”
Hadley was remembered by his friends as “our best friend, our big ol’ goofy giant who always kept us laughing” and as “an amazing friend” who was “like a brother to us.”
He was a volunteer firefighter and member of the United Cajun Navy who helped victims in multiple tornado aftermaths and search-and-rescue operations across the South. The crew he was on was credited with more than 75 rescues in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence and he went to the Florida panhandle after Hurricane Michael.
“Patrick was always ready to help and serve others,” according to the Facebook post. “It’s what he lived for.”
And then it was what he died doing.
“These guys with David didn’t know me, didn’t have a clue who they were helping, had no idea how long they would be working or if they would ever see a dime of pay,” according to a post by Cooke, who wrote that he graduated from Robertsdale (Ala.) High School with Lay. “That alone says enough for me of the true character in this moment of need.”
The crew posted later that, after a quick trip back home, they were returning to Soso to keep working.
“Patrick would want us to finish what we started,” Lay wrote. “Please keep Patrick’s family and the men going with me in your prayers.”
A GoFundMe page to help with Hadley's funeral expenses has been set up to assist Hadley’s family with expenses. As of Wednesday morning, $1,195 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.
