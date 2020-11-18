Teen son facing capital murder charge in October shooting
A Laurel man is going to prison for selling heroin to a confidential informant in the city, and he is one felony away from being sentenced as a habitual offender, the judge warned.
Patrick Oliver, 39, was ordered Monday in Jones County Circuit Court to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sale of heroin.
Oliver sold .5 grams of the drug to a confidential informant of the Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics Division’s Ted Ducksworth and Jake Driskell (now at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department) in July 2018.
LPD agents saw the video of the informant making the buy from Oliver, prosecutor Kristen Martin said. When asked if he committed the crime, Oliver said he did. When Judge Dal Williamson asked him how much money he received, Oliver said, “I gave it away for free really.”
The judge was trying to make the point, “Was it worth it?” he asked, noting that Oliver has already spent 463 days behind bars in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
When asked if he has any children, Oliver said he has a 16-year-old son who has already “gotten with the wrong crowd” and has been arrested for capital murder.
Kendaryious Oliver, 17, is charged in the shooting death and robbery of a Louisiana man in Queensburg last month.
The judge said that the elder Oliver will “likely be released pretty quickly” because of the way MDOC calculates sentences.
“You’d better make up your mind how you’re going to live when you’re released,” he said. “Get an honest job and live your life and try to be a positive influence on your son.”
Williamson pointed out that Oliver has a previous conviction for receiving stolen property, so if he gets another felony, there’s a “good chance” he’ll be sentenced as a habitual offender. That means he would have to serve all of his time with no chance for early release.
In addition to the prison time, Oliver was ordered to spend four years on post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees and fines of $1,927. 50. Oliver, who was facing up to eight years in prison, was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
