Fans hoping to see the Hattiesburg-Laurel football game Friday night better know a player or a cheerleader.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced that public high school football games will now be permitted to have up to 25 percent capacity. But Hattiesburg High School, which will host the Laurel Tornadoes Friday in the 99th annual Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug, has chosen to continue adhering to the previously announced limits of two attendees per participant — children included, regardless of age.
The tickets will be sold directly to players and cheerleaders, then each participant may distribute the two tickets to the whomever he or she chooses. As a social-distancing measure, rows will be left empty between the assigned seats for each attendee, which will be marked with stickers.
The Jug game is one of the most-attended games of the year whether played in Laurel or at Hattiesburg's D.I. Patrick Stadium. Both facilities are among the largest by capacity in the Pine Belt.
At West Jones, where the Mustangs will host Raleigh on Friday, tickets will be available for purchase in the school’s front office today (Thursday) and Friday. Season-ticket holders will be able to retain their reserved seats by purchasing these tickets before Friday night. A decision on how many tickets will be available had not yet been made as of press time Wednesday.
For fans hoping to attend the South Jones game Friday at West Lauderdale, tickets will be available for sale to the general public at noon today (Thursday). Four tickets were made available for purchase earlier this week for family members of players, cheerleaders and band members. At noon today, the remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.
The Northeast Jones Tigers will return to practice this week after being quarantined for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but the team will not be permitted to play its first game until Sept. 18 at home against Purvis.
Wayne County High School Supervising Principal Robert “Bubba” Hathorn said a total of 1,250 home-side tickets and 750 visitor-side tickets will be sold for the War Eagles’ home games this year until further notice. The War Eagles will host D’Iberville in their season-opener on Friday, and next week, they will host the West Jones Mustangs.
Under MHSAA rules, fans from each team must be on opposite sides of a stadium, so no spillover crowd will be allowed on the visitors’ side. The South Gate at War Eagle Stadium will open at 6:15 p.m. to allow fans into the facility. Everyone attending the game must wear a mask, and there will be no loitering or leaning against the fences allowed.
“Immediate family members who live under the same roof are welcome to sit together at the games,” Hathorn said. “We ask that everyone spread out as much as possible and that only immediate family members sit together.”
Reeves’ decision came after several weeks of slow but steady regression in the number of new cases discovered across the state. Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows the seven-day average of new positive tests have dropped from a high of 1,360 per day on July 30 to 649 per day as of Sunday.
“We can always improve faster and do better,” Reeves said. “But I’m encouraged by the efforts of the people of this great state."
To stream the game live, visit hattiesburgtigers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.