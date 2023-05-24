arrest graphic

A Howard Industries employee who was “cursing and yelling” at the guard shack to the plant on Pendorff Road was arrested on Tuesday, according to reports.

Benjamin McSwain

Benjamin McSwain

Benjamin McSwain, 29, was charged with disturbance of a business after refusing to leave and cursing Howard Industries’ head of security Ted Ducksworth and Deputy Andrew Yates of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to the JCSD incident report.

