A Howard Industries employee who was “cursing and yelling” at the guard shack to the plant on Pendorff Road was arrested on Tuesday, according to reports.
Benjamin McSwain, 29, was charged with disturbance of a business after refusing to leave and cursing Howard Industries’ head of security Ted Ducksworth and Deputy Andrew Yates of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to the JCSD incident report.
McSwain was reportedly “acting upset, cursing and yelling” when Ducksworth asked him “multiple times to leave the plant,” but he refused, according to the report.
McSwain was reportedly upset because he was going to allow an unidentified woman who is an employee into the plant with a cellphone, but when Ducksworth stopped her, McSwain “lashed out with profanity.”
Yates then arrived, the report continued, and instructed McSwain to leave, but McSwain “began cursing once again” after initially appearing to walk toward his vehicle. McSwain was then handcuffed and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Facebook posts from McSwain and his mother years ago show that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome when he was 8 years old. He wrote about his struggles with the disorder, noting that he has been kicked out of “many stores and restaurants” over the years. “I can’t help my disorder, nor can I control myself,” he wrote, in part. His mother Marsha Ross wrote that Tourette’s can make people say things that are “very very INAPPROPRIATE,” but she encouraged people to try to “talk with him” and “understand him better.”
Tensions have been high and security measures have reportedly been increased at Howard Industries following a shooting that seriously wounded 58-year-old Dale Thornton outside the plant earlier this month.
The latest update from family members report that he is “beginning to move back in the right direction” in Forrest General Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and jaw.
An account to assist him and his family with expenses has been set up at Community Bank and the family is selling “DaleStrong” t-shirts online to help, too, by going to jesicaestes.com/dalestrong. The deadline for orders is Wednesday.
Suspected shooter Keith Hinton, 21, of Purvis was arrested hours after the shooting in Stone County and charged with attempted murder. His bond was set at $750,000, and he has since posted that and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
