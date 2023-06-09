Brandon Presley will be unopposed in the Mississippi Democratic Party Primary after all.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed special appointed Judge Forrest Johnson’s decision that placed Democratic candidate Bob Hickingbottom back on the party’s primary ballot. The justices cited that Hickingbottom failed to timely file his petition for judicial review, and therefore his petition was time barred.

