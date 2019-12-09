Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center, was the guest speaker at the Laurel Rotary Club. Higginbotham provided an in-depth update on the progress of the new emergency department and medical complex at SCRMC. The new medical complex will also include a new wellness center, rehabilitation center and medical offices. Jennifer Jenkins provided the program.
