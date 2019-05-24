Ellisville engineer who served in World War II gets served with memorable flight on B-29
•
Freeman Oglesey, who was a mechanic and flight engineer during World War II, had the time of his life when he was able to relive his glory days on “FiFi,” a surviving Boeing B-29 Superfortress owned by the Commemorative Air Force.
Oglesey, 94, and his wife Donna, 68, are active members at Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville. They were shocked to find out their church had bought Oglesey the pricy ticket as a surprise for his 94th birthday.
The flight took place in Montgomery, Ala., on March 19, he and his wife’s 29th wedding anniversary. There were 10 passengers on the plane, plus two crew members, and the flight lasted about a half-hour. FiFi is one of only two B-29 Superfortresses that’s still flying.
“The first thing I asked the pilot when I boarded was if the plane had any fuel injections, because that was the last modification we had made on our plane back during World War II,” Oglesey said. “He said no, but that they had made some modifications to that engine throughout all of those years. It’s been 76 years. But this plane, like many planes, and tools of that war were not perfected when it was used. Everything was a rush and we had to continually develop this plane.
“The flood engineer back in those days actually had more instruments than the pilot and co-pilot because this was the first pressurized plane. We could fly 30,000 feet without oxygen and without a jacket due to how warm it was.”
Born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., Oglesey decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, when he was 19 years old.
As a boy, Oglesey dreamed of being a pilot for the U.S. Air Force. Those dreams were put to rest, however, when he found out he had poor depth perception and the Air Force would not allow him to become a pilot. He was simultaneously a mechanic and engineer on a B-17 and received his basic training at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala.
“I will never forget standing in line for what seemed like hours to receive my uniform and basic necessities,” Oglesey recalled.
He then traveled on to Miami and Amarillo, Texas, and finally to Paterson, N.J., where he received his airplane engine schooling. He was fortunate to never see combat during his service, he said.
He served for two years and, afterward, used his GI Bill to attend Kansas University, where he studied music.
“I love to play the piano,” he said. “There is no better feeling like it. My favorite is Beethoven and religious classical music.”
After his first wife died of cancer, he met Donna sometime after at their church. After a year, they married in 1990.
“We would go on different church trips with groups of people and always hit it off,” she said. “One day, I got the nerve to ask him if he wanted to start walking with me for exercise, and he said ‘yes’ immediately.”
Working out six days a week isn’t something many people do, but Oglesey does, and he believes that’s why he is still alive and healthy today. His favorite workout is the leg press and he finds weight-lifting is important to staying fit.
“I never miss a workout,” he said. “It’s what keeps me going after all these years. I’m proud to say that I still weigh the same as I did when I was in the service, and that’s 175 pounds.”
His wife said, “He is a very dedicated and committed man and isn’t one to miss church under any circumstances. No matter what he puts his mind to, he is going to see it through until the end.”
Oglesey has four children, 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He also helped raised Donna’s daughter, Jennifer Jackson, since she was 14. Two of his children, Tim Oglesey, 68, from Buhler, Kan., and Susie Johnson, 63, from Lincoln, Neb., were able to accompany their dad to Montgomery and see him enjoy himself with the other passengers and crew. Thomas and Kay Hilton, who are also members of Grace Covenant and friends with the Ogleseys, were responsible for driving the group to Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.