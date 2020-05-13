One in stolen SUV, one has stolen cookies
•
Two men who were accused of stealing led law enforcement on chases Tuesday evening that had the same ending — with them in handcuffs.
Timothy Kitchens, 20, of Moselle was driving an SUV that had been reported stolen from a Petal residence when a Jones County deputy attempted to stop him on Highway 11, according to a press release from the JCSD.
A high-speed pursuit ensued and Kitchens crashed the Toyota 4-Runner into a utility pole on Tower Road, then fled on foot. He was apprehended by K9 handler Derick Knight and K9 Obie a short time later. Multiple units from the JCSD responded and assisted in the manhunt.
Kitchens was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon by a felon. Johanna Faith Walker posted on Facebook that the SUV was taken from her driveway early Tuesday afternoon.
“Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired!” the JCSD posted on its Facebook page.
Shortly after Kitchens was taken into custody, Laurel police were involved in a chase that started at Walmart after an employee and customers flagged down Officer Josh Welch, who was patrolling the parking lot, and alerted him that a man who was leaving had just stolen some items.
The man, later identified as 42-year-old Shaun Farris of Laurel, fled in a white Ford pickup and led a chase that went across 16th Avenue and up Flynt Road.
“He was driving in a reckless manner,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Farris wound up on Highway 84 West, near the Sportsplex, where LPD and JCSD units got him stopped and took him into custody, Cox said.
Farris is accused of stealing DVDs and Chips Ahoy cookies, according to the report. He was charged with felony fleeing and shoplifting-second offense.
“He was running over a misdemeanor,” Cox said. “All he did was put other people in jeopardy and make matters worse by turning it into a felony. A split-second decision like that can affect someone for the rest of their life. I’m just thankful no one was hurt.”
Kitchens was arrested by Hattiesburg police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and for possession of counterfeit bank notes last September.
Farris has two felony drug arrests from 2014 on his record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.