Voters to make pivotal marijuana decision
On Tuesday, voters will have to answer two questions about medical marijuana, a topic of contention and confusion among Mississippians.
As a quick explainer, the first question will ask voters if they approve allowing medical marijuana to be legalized in the state. The second question asks voters, regardless of their approval, to choose between Initiative 65 or Initiative 65A, in the event that it’s legalized. Initiative 65 was sponsored and handed up by Medical Marijuana 2020 via more than 200,000 signatures. Initiative 65A is the Legislature’s alternative measure. Neither measure legalizes recreational marijuana, but they would make it possible for a medical cannabis program to be set up.
Judge Charles Pickering and others gathered at the Laurel courthouse Thursday for a press conference on the medical marijuana issue, Initiatives 65 and 65A, in support of the latter ahead of the 2020 election Tuesday.
Initiative 65 lists 22 diseases and conditions like cancer, chronic pain, seizures, tremors and post-traumatic stress disorder as qualifying conditions. It allows a limit of 2.5 ounces of the product every 14 days. (For the uninitiated, that’s a LOT of cannabis.) Dispensaries would not be allowed to locate within 500 feet of a school, church or child care center. Public smoking and driving under the influence would be outlawed.
Initiative 65A was written by lawmakers in the State Capitol. Though it doesn’t guarantee the implementation of a program, the state could get the opportunity to meet with medical professionals and develop one. Qualifying conditions include debilitating medical conditions, though that hasn’t been specified. Licensed medical professionals would provide cannabis treatment under 65A; only terminal patients would be allowed to smoke, and non-terminal patients would take pills and other forms. This initiative only allows pharmaceutical-quality marijuana.
Among the biggest and most debated differences in the measures is this: For Initiative 65, the sales tax would be capped at 7 percent and would not benefit municipalities. Initiative 65A allows the Legislature to set the sales tax rate.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, echoing those at the Laurel Courthouse Thursday, said he understands marijuana has potential health benefits but he’s concerned that “the way this is written is going to be way too open. … It’s a little bit terrifying that we’re going to enshrine rules written by the marijuana industry.”
But the 65 measure, just like 65A, has some big-name backers. Proponents like those who signed the petition have argued that Initiative 65 is for patients, and 65A is for politicians. Supporters include Republicans Rep. Joel Bomgar and Rep. Dana Criswell, who wrote on his campaign website that he does not support the illicit use of marijuana for recreational purposes but supports the 65 measure.
Pickering, a retired judge, has a different view of 65.
“During my 60-year federal career, this is the worst piece of legislation I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Ed Langton of the Mississippi Board of Health said he’s concerned that Initiative 65 would make medical marijuana, a product, a constitutional right. He argues that weed is weed; the “medical” label doesn’t mean much because it all gets you high. He and others would rather the stuff be pharmaceutical and handled by doctors.
“What’s so important to emphasize is that when you go in that voting both, you’ll see 19 words that sound like, ‘Are you for mom and apple pie,’” Langton said. “But there are 2,500 words over seven pages (in the Initiative 65 verbiage). Who do you trust? Mississippians or the $5.2 million raised by some out of state cartel members?”
No product has ever been protected by the state’s constitution, Langton said, and the constitution isn’t reserved for that. Pickering agreed.
“The constitution is reserved for issues that are sacred and pertain to government business,” Pickering said. “This isn’t sacred.”
“We look at this and say that it’s insanity,” Langton said. “It wounds me severely what could happen in our state.”
Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association and local authority on all things medical, also spoke at the courthouse Thursday.
“I treat patients every day,” he said. “I’ve written tens of thousands of prescriptions. Marijuana is not medicine — every prescription I have ever written over 28 years has had a dose, frequency, route. There are no prescriptions. It’s an amount per month, and people get to choose how much they use and what route. That’s not medicine.
“We will work with our legislators to find ways to use appropriately tested and appropriately vetted cannabis to alleviate suffering. Initiative 65 short-circuits that process and prevents that, because it fixes it in the constitution and changing that is nearly impossible.”
