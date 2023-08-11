Modern technology helped law enforcement track down a couple of high-tech lawnmowers that were taken just days apart this summer.
GPS systems in two robotic mowers helped Laurel police recover them in less than an hour.
One of the mowers had been stolen from a house on Highway 15. It was tracked on GPS being taken straight to a pawn shop, according to LPD Chief Tommy Cox. The other mower was stolen from Holifield Pest Control on 14th Avenue.
Both thieves reportedly said they took the mowers because they “thought it was garbage.”
That excuse didn’t make sense, said investigators and at least one of the victims.
“If something sounds off an alarm when you pick it up, there’s a pretty good chance it’s not garbage,” said Ron Swindall, the owner of one of the mowers.
The mowers emit an alarm when lifted off the ground and also notify the owner’s phone. The Automowers also alert the owner when removed from a perimeter that is set either with underground wires or GPS coordinates. The mowers also have a code specific to the owner, and they are useless without that code. Pawn shops will not take these mowers without proof of ownership.
If one is stolen, the owner just has to alert law enforcement of its GPS coordinates to track it down.
“The Laurel Police Department did a great job recovering these units,” Swindall said.
One of the mowers was found at a residence where the only person at the house was elderly and had an alibi, and the other suspect may have been arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on additional charges. Efforts to get the suspects’ names and charges were unsuccessful.
“We appreciate the positive feedback, especially with so much negativity towards law enforcement these days,” Cox said. “Our officers are out everyday serving the people of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.