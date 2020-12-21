Cannabis companies eyeing Free State
•
The buzz is that a dozen or so out-of-town industries have inquired about putting roots in Jones County — literally. The calls have been coming in from cannabis companies in California and Colorado trying to blaze a trail to Mississippi after voters passed a law to allow medical marijuana, said Ross Tucker, executive director of the Jones County Economic Development Authority.
“There’s a race to get here first, to get a foothold in the state,” Tucker said.
His office has received “12 to 15 inquiries,” and other counterparts around the state have reported similar interest, he said.
“They’re looking for warehouse space, 30,000 to 60,000 square feet, insulated for food or beverage,” he said.
The rush on the newly legalized industry reminds Tucker of the race between modular home manufacturers to get to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.
“There are a lot of inquiries coming in, and you don’t know if they’re legitimate or not,” he said.
A majority of Mississippians voted for Initiative 65 last month, clearing the path for people with certain medical conditions to get a prescription for marijuana. Opponents of the constitutional amendment expressed concerns that it would open the door for recreational marijuana and the state won’t benefit from “sin taxes” similar to those attached to alcohol and tobacco.
The businesses are known as “big utility users” and they pay above-average wages, so there could still be benefits to them coming here, he added.
The companies produce a legal product, so they will be treated like any other economic-development prospect, Tucker said, adding that local communities have discretion about what businesses come in.
“If they’re coming in and bringing job opportunities, regardless of what they produce, we’ll treat them like any other industry and they’ll qualify for the same tax incentives that the Mississippi Development Authority offers,” Tucker said.
Real-estate costs in Mississippi “are much more attractive” to the West Coast companies looking to locate here, Tucker said, but he’s not sure of the wage scale they’re looking to pay a workforce here. In California and Colorado, it’s not unusual for plant workers to make $30 per hour.
“Any company that pays a competitive wage is good for the entire community,” Tucker said. “Any time our people have more disposable income, it’s a win-win-win.”
Under the approved initiative, the Mississippi Department of Health will be responsible for developing regulations for the program by July 1. Medical cannabis patient cards will need to be issued by Aug, 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.