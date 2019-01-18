The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a statement about Highway 184, which has been closed near Dixie Electric since Dec. 28 because of a bridge that was damaged during flash-flooding. The road will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” until the bridge is repaired or replaced, according to the MDOT press release. The bridge over Dry Swamp Creek was struck by a large tree and large amounts of debris from a structure that washed downstream, while rushing water washed away a significant amount of the surrounding bank and west bridge abutment. Engineers are evaluating the bridge’s condition and the best plan to address the damage. Traffic should detour to U.S. Highway 84 until the bridge is operational.
