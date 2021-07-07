A Taylorsville man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 529 on Independence Day.
Around 5:50 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Highway 529, said MHP Msgt. Justin Elkins.
Terry Dewayne Oliver, 46, of Taylorsville was walking along the highway when he was hit by a 2000-2014 black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south, Elkins said.
After the collision, the vehicle left the scene traveling south on Highway 529 with damage to the front of the SUV. Oliver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. There were reports that there was a domestic dispute going on in the area just before the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-582-3529 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
