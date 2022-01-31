Author and journalist Karen Hinton returned to Jones County to host a book signing for her memoir “Penis Politics” at Pearl’s on Wednesday.
The book was all a part of her recovery from a traumatic brain injury after she fell off a treadmill in 2017. While she was working out at her gym, she was thrown from a treadmill and slammed her head into the concrete floor. The impact caused her brain to swell, and she had a portion of her skull removed as a result. She had to wear a protective helmet for five weeks while she was in an induced coma.
“Regardless of what anyone thinks of the book, it helped me recover,” said Hinton, a West Jones graduate.
Hinton said she has trouble with her short-term memory, such as what she did the day before, but her long-term memory is sound. She was in the hospital but didn’t remember her stay until she got into the rehabilitation center.
She had to learn to walk again, even though there was nothing wrong with her leg muscles. Her brain had just suffered trauma, causing her difficulty with motor functions. She couldn’t speak. She couldn’t walk. She could hardly read. And for a former journalist, being unable to write was akin to losing a limb.
“It took a relatively short time to get walking, and then I started running,” Hinton said. “Getting your body in shape helps your brain work faster.”
That’s when she found her diaries and relived her high school experience from 1974 to 1976. She said she started reading them, crying and laughing at her teenage self. And from her experiences in high school came the idea to write a book. She began to put it down on paper. Through the help of her husband and a great editor, she got the book finished.
Hinton said it was a part of her recovery in 2017 from her traumatic accident. The #MeToo movement had begun, Hinton had her accident and then she wrote her memoir.
“I’ve had to take my time in recovery, and this book is a part of it,” Hinton said. “If someone asked if I was 100 percent recovered, I’d tell them, ‘No.’”
She had finished her book “Penis Politics” before the sexual harassment scandal of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for whom she served as press secretary while he was assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He plays a small part in her memoir, but the book focuses mostly on Hinton’s memories from her diary.
“As I read the diaries, I saw the connection of what happened to me as a teenager and what’s happening to women now,” Hinton said. “A friend of mine is raped by a school official, but she doesn’t want us to say anything because she thought it would be her fault and that she would be blamed.”
While Hinton said she is not thankful for the accident, she is thankful for the opportunities that have come from it.
“I’m not the same person,” Hinton said. “I’m not fully recovered. But I am grateful for what’s come from the accident, such as writing this book.”
