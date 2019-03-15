Hit HGTV show picked up for fourth season
•
Fans of the hit TV HGTV show “Home Town” got some welcome news this week when it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.
“It’s official. Ben and Erin Napier — denizens of that charmingly Southern town of Laurel and purveyors of historic preservation, fine craftsmanship and just downright joyful vibes — will be back for a fourth season of HGTV’s hit series Home Town,” HGTV wrote on its website.
Season 4 will consist of 16 episodes, the network announced.
Season 3 is in full swing with another new episode set for Monday night at 8 on HGTV.
On Facebook, more than 1,400 people commented — the vast majority of those gleeful in anticipation.
“This is such a wonderful show. I appreciate excellent craftsmanship without the drama when adjustments have to be made. It is truly a peaceful hour to watch wonderful people do their beautiful things. Congratulations!” wrote Barb Fell of Jackson, Minn.
Mark Alan Hayes of Garden City, Kan., said the show is the best thing on HGTV.
“So glad Ben and Erin will have a 4th season! Now, HGTV, how about running Ben and Erin’s earlier shows instead of the endless, back to back Property Brothers, Love It Or List It, or Fixer Upper (these shows are so worn out!),” he wrote.
Glenys Crocker of Newfoundland, Canada, summed up her feelings for the show this way:
“Absolutely LOVE this show ... definitely THE best on HGTV! So thrilled to hear that there will be a Season Four. I never tire of watching, even reruns of shows I’ve already seen. Erin and Ben are just the sweetest most adorable couple...and funny too! Congrats on Home Town’s success.”
The show follows the Napiers as they refurbish homes in, mostly, the historic areas of Laurel and welcome the new owners to the neighborhood. The couple operates The Laurel Merchantile on Front Street and also The Scotsman on Spec Wilson Boulevard, parallel to the train tracks.
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Community Bank will host a Welcome to the Community on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the home of the owners of Monday’s episode. The address will be given after the show airs.
“Love this show,” wrote Carrie Stumpf-Maitre of Windsor, Ontario. “Went to Laurel to see it because of this show. Met Ben and Erin walking down the street. Super nice people. If you go to Laurel don’t forget to eat at Pearls. Great food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.