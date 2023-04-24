George and Kathy Bishop (Photo by Beth Wynn)

George and Kathy Bishop (Photo by Beth Wynn)

 Beth Wynn

 STARKVILLE — A $100 million gift from George and Kathy Bishop will create new opportunities for students to pursue their academic goals at Mississippi State University.

The commitment marks the largest gift to a higher education institution in the Magnolia State’s history, and it is among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarship support made to any university in the world. It also heightens MSU’s stature as one of the nation’s few four-year public universities to receive a nine-figure private gift.

