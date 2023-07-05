The Center for Community Engagement at The University of Southern Mississippi has announced four recipients of the 2023-24 Conville Endowment Award for the support of initiatives related to community engagement and service-learning.

Sherita Johnson, associate professor of English and director of The Center for Black Studies, received funding to support her service-learning project with the Historic Bay Springs School. Built in 1925 and located in the Kelly Settlement area of Forrest County, the Bay Springs School is one of the few remaining rural Rosenwald Schools in Mississippi designed for the purpose of educating African Americans during segregation.

Johnson

Johnson
old bay springs school

The old Bay Springs School in the Kelly Settlement area of Forrest County

