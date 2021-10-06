A driver who left the scene after striking and killing a man then came close to striking a deal to avoid prison time was ordered to spend three years behind bars.
Deja Lindsey, 24, of Laurel pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She was in the same courtroom in May, expecting to leave that scene without being sentenced to any time in prison.
But family members of the victim, 51-year-old Roger Taylor, protested the plea deal, and Judge Dal Williamson agreed. He declined the plea agreement and told the attorneys and defendant to prepare for trial. The parties since reached a deal that was satisfactory to all involved.
The sentence calls for Lindsey to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and spend two years on post-release supervision under the MDOC. She will also have to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $3,427.50 in court fees, which includes $2,500 to the victim’s family.
“While no amount of time would do the ultimate, which is to return my brother, I am glad that some amount of justice has been achieved,” said Taylor’s sister Monica McInnis.
“My ultimate peace is finding the strength to forgive Ms. Lindsey and knowing that our work helps to highlight the impact that a victim’s family can have on obtaining justice.”
Lindsey was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but McInnis didn’t believe that would serve justice either.
“We can accept that Ms. Lindsey will serve some amount of time for her actions,” McInnis said, “yet, we also realize that Ms. Lindsey has a family that loves her as well. So, this agreement allows her to pay for her actions and be able to return to her family and life with enough time to raise her children and contribute positively to her community.”
Taylor’s blood-alcohol level was .344 percent — more than four times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle — when he was struck by the white Cadillac that Lindsey was driving in front of Taco Bell on 16th Avenue on the night of June 15, 2019. Taylor died of his injuries two days later. That’s when Lindsey turned herself in at the LPD.
When the first plea agreement was before the court, McInnis told the court that justice would not be served with a sentence that did not include prison time. Then-Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette reached the deal with Lindsey’s attorney Jeannene Pacific because he didn’t believe a jury would find the defendant guilty since he was so inebriated at the time of his death.
“Some are making this about the victim,” McInnis’ husband C-leigh told the court, “but the statute doesn’t mention the victim, only the driver, and she admitted she willfully left the scene. We expect her to serve time.”
They also showed the judge a then-recent Facebook post made by Lindsey that referred to two “old white ladys (sic)” — one in a wheel- chair and one pushing — as “hoes” who were going too slow at a doctor’s office. Lindsey posted a middle-finger emoji and wrote that of she saw them on the street, she would “splash the puddle water and keep going.” The post showed that she was still “threatening people,” McInnis said.
She told the court that her baby brother “wasn’t perfect, but he was loved by many,” recalling how he was their mother’s helper and how he walked his niece and nephew to school every day and prepared their meals. Taylor was known as a “gentle giant” and spent eight months nursing a sick uncle back to health — a
feat that led the VA to offer him a job.
“He left Jackson only to return in a body bag,” she said.
