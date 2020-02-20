The driver who is accused of killing a local teacher's unborn child as she was returning from her baby shower will be back in court today facing more serious charges.
James Cory Gilbert, 33, is being charged with homicide-killing of an unborn child while committing another crime and aggravated DUI. He has been out of jail on $100,000 bond after being charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death or injuries.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said at the time that the charges could be upgraded depending on the outcome of a toxicology test. The new charges mean that Gilbert must have tested positive for alcohol or some other substance. He has a long history of impaired driving.
The upgraded charges mean that Gilbert’s bond can be increased or denied.
The charges stem from a crash in early January, when Gilbert's 2005 Nissan Titan struck a Honda Accord that was being driven by 24-year-old Mashayla Harper on Welch Road, near Soso. Harper, who is a fourth-grade math teacher at South Jones Elementary, was just returning from a baby shower at The Gables. Gilbert fled the scene and was arrested later that same night.
