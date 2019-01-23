A pedestrian in the Gitano Community was airlifted after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 28 at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Terry Windham, 67, had reportedly just parked his 18-wheeler alongside Highway 28, just east of Highway 529, when he got out of the rig and was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. Witnesses said that it was a white vehicle that hit him, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Other officials on the scene said the victim reported that it was a red log truck. It was believed that he suffered multiple broken bones and likely had internal injuries, but he was expected to survive, officials said. The Rescue 7 helicopter airlifted him after volunteer firefighters set up a landing zone at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Volunteers from Calhoun, Hebron and Soso responded along with Investigator Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, EMServ and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
